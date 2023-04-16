Four people, including an up-and-coming American football star, have been killed in a shooting in Alabama.Full Article
Four dead and 28 injured after mass shooting at birthday party in Alabama
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
News24.com | Four killed, 28 injured in Alabama birthday party shooting
News24
At least four people were killed, including a high school football player, in a shooting that erupted during a birthday party held..
-
Mass shooting at birthday party in US kills 4
DNA
-
Four Killed, 28 Injured In Mass Shooting At A Birthday Party In US
Zee News
-
Alabama Party Shooting: Video Shows Chaos After Teen’s Birthday Celebration Leaves 4 Dead, at Least 20 Injured
HNGN
-
Alabama Shooting: 4 Killed, 28 Injured At Birthday Party In Dadeville
Upworthy
Advertisement
More coverage
US: 4 killed, 15 injured in mass shooting during birthday party in Alabama
IndiaTimes
Philstavious “Phil” Dowdell, a Dadeville High School senior who had committed to Jacksonville State University, was celebrating..
-
News Wrap: World leaders urge end to violent clash between forces in Sudan
Upworthy
-
The latest on the Alabama shooting that killed 4 at a teen's birthday party
NPR
-
Dadeville mass shooting: Star high school football player among 4 killed
Upworthy
-
‘Outrageous and unacceptable’: Alabama birthday party shooting leaves multiple dead, injured
Sydney Morning Herald