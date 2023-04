Conceptual artist Jonathon Keats is exploring how changing climates will impact the foods we eat—and what we can learn from other cultures to help us adapt. In 50 years, as the climate changes, San Francisco might feel more like what North Morocco does now. Chicago might feel like part of…



#jonathonkeats #northmorocco #pakistan #rome #southeastchina #lima #peru #ethiopia #readfullstory