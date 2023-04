Gold continued to hold above the key $2,000 level on Monday, undeterred by the previous session's correction, while investors assess the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate hike trajectory. Spot gold was up 0.2% to $2,007.17 per ounce at 1055 GMT, while U.S. gold futures were 0.3% higher at…



#usfederalreserve #carloalbertodecasa #kinesismoney #gold #christopherwaller #atlantafed #raphaelbostic #treasury #standardchartered #sukicooper