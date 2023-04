The U.K. government has summoned Moscow's ambassador to London after Kremlin critic and dual Russian/British citizen Vladimir Kara-Murza was jailed for 25 years in a case described by the U.K. Foreign Office as "politically motivated." Kara-Murza was arrested in April 2022 and charged with…



#moscow #kremlin #russian #vladimirkaramurza #ukforeignoffice #ukraine #karamurza #statenewsagency #interfax #andreykelin