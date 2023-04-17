Adam Lambert Stuns With Cher Impression While Singing ‘The Muffin Man’ on ‘That’s My Jam’ (Exclusive Video)

Adam Lambert is putting his skills to the ultimate test on this week’s “That’s My Jam,” when a spin of the Wheel of Music challenges him to impersonate music legend, Cher. In an exclusive clip shared with TheWrap ahead of Monday’s episode of the NBC series, Simu Liu and Halle Bailey battle it out…



#adamlambert #thatsmyjam #wheelofmusic #thewrap #simuliu #hallebailey #chlӧebailey #lambert #whatayawantfromme #muffinman