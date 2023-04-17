George Santos' campaign has refunded more money this year than it received in contributions, finance disclosures show

Rep. George Santos is seen outside his office in Washington, DC. Aaron Schwartz/Xinhua via Getty Images Rep. George Santos' campaign has refunded more money this year than it received, FEC filings show. His campaign refunded just over $8,000 — $3,000 more than it got in donor contributions in Q1…



#georgesantos #washingtondc #aaronschwartz #brettkappel #sachabasin #sachamobarak #cindygross #robertmangi #thomaszmich #zmich