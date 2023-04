Former Chicago Bears linebacker Robert Quinn and his wife, Christina, on Friday placed their five-bedroom, 4,300-square-foot house in Lake Forest on the market for $2.59 million. A veteran of several NFL teams, Quinn, 32, joined the Bears in 2020 when he signed a five-year, $70 million contract…



#robertquinn #lakeforest #nfl #quinn #philadelphiaeagles #tudor #sarahlyons #elitestreet #quinns #glencoe