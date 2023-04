Ineos, the company founded and run by the British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe, will build an electric version of its new Grenadier off-road vehicle in Austria. The electric version of the 4x4 will be developed with the Canadian car parts manufacturer Magna and production is scheduled to start in…



#ineos #jimratcliffe #grenadier #austria #ratcliffe #monaco #amtepower #dundee #skynews #alanhollis