Should you fire your financial adviser? Not when you're angry about losing money in the stock market

Nobody fires their financial adviser when the stock market is up. But when times get tough, no adviser does their job well enough. Consumers are as fickle over the managers of their money as the owners of pro sports teams are about the coaches they employ, but the big difference is that in sports…



#warrenbuffett #jdpower #fullservice #tomrieman #moneylifewith #chuckjaffe #401k #brianportnoy #geometryofwealth