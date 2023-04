China's electric car drive, led by BYD, leaves global brands behind FILE PHOTO: A BYD EV at a car dealership in Shanghai SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's auto market, the world’s largest, is accelerating toward an electric future – leaving established global brands stuck in the slow lane. When auto…



#byd #shanghai #volkswagen #toyota #billrusso #automobility #generalmotors #honda #nissan #tesla