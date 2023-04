US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy arrives on Wall Street to deliver a speech on the econony at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York on April 17, 2023. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images) House Speaker Kevin McCarthy will make his case that…



#kevinmccarthy #ronaldreagan #treasurydepartment #andrewbates #republicans