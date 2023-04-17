Elon Musk says he 'learned a lot today' after cancelling SpaceX's giant rocket launch at last minute

SpaceX called off its first launch attempt of its giant rocket Monday after a problem cropped up during fueling. Elon Musk’s company had planned to fly the nearly 400-foot Starship rocket from the southern tip of Texas, near the Mexican border. The countdown was halted at the 40-second mark…



