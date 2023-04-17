‘It avoids a public grilling’: why Murdoch could settle Dominion’s Fox News lawsuit

Rupert Murdoch’s push to try to bury a landmark defamation case against Fox News aims to avoid further damage to his media empire’s reputation – and protect the 92-year-old from a gruelling court appearance as he formulates succession plans. Judge Eric M Davis moved on Sunday to delay the start of…



#rupertmurdochs #ericmdavis #foxcorporation #dominion #claireenders #endersanalysis #tuckercarlson #seanhannity #trump #delaware