Paris — A Paris court on Monday acquitted French plane manufacturer Airbus and national carrier Air France of involuntary manslaughter over the 2009 crash of Air France Flight 447, which went down in the Atlantic Ocean en route from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil to Paris. Almost 14 years after the crash…



#airbus #airfrance #atlanticocean #riodejaneiro #brazil #atlanticon #a330200 #philippelinguet #entraide #af447