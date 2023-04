U.S. Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy made her first visit to Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich on Monday, more than two weeks after Russia detained the journalist for alleged espionage. “He is in good health and remains strong," Tracy wrote in a tweet from the Embassy account. "We…



#evangershkovich #embassy #moscow #lefortovoprison #russian #lefortovocourt #gershkovich #tass #antonyblinked #vedantpatel