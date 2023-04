"The Boogeyman" trailer is filled with haunting moments. Just one would've been enough for most horror trailers, but "The Boogeyman" is proving it's going to follow in the legacy of other Stephen King adaptations by freaking out viewers in the best possible way. It opens with a therapy session…



#stephenking #robsavage #scottbeck #bryanwoods #aquietplace #markheyman #blackswan #starwars #vivienlyrablair #obiwankenobi