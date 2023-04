YouTube TV just won its first-ever Technical Emmy award for its “Views” feature, which lets users access sports highlights, key plays, player stats and game scores. At the 74th annual Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards, YouTube TV was declared the winner for the category “AI-ML Curation of…



#technicalemmy #youtubetv #aimlcuration #google #youtubetvs #kathryncochrane #keyplays #worldcup #nfl #premierleague