A record-setting lottery jackpot winning ticket for the Friday, April 14 Mega Millions drawing was sold in New York. The ticket, which was purchased in Ozone Park, Queens, matched five numbers and the Mega Ball, the New York Lottery announced. It is worth a New York record $476 million. The New…



#megamillions #ozonepark #queens #megaball #newyorklottery #newyorkcity #newlife #huntington #longisland #goodtimezll