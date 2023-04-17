Gun-toting Jan. 6 defendant says 'instinct took over' when he charged police line with wooden pallet

WASHINGTON — A Jan. 6 defendant admitted on the stand Monday that he was armed with a gun when he charged toward a police line at the Capitol. Christopher Alberts, one of just a handful of rioters to be taken into custody on Jan. 6, was arrested with a gun near the Capitol. He faces a host of…



#capitol #christopheralberts #guyreffitt #donaldtrump #johnpierce #secondamendment #christopherrcooper