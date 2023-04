There has been a rebound in weddings the last two years after the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic. But it hasn’t been enough for David’s Bridal, the largest bridal retailer in the United States. The company said Monday it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. David’s Bridal has been hurt by a range of…



#davidsbridal #chapter11 #cdc #ftlauderdale #florida #postcovid #jamesmarcum #bankruptcies #partycity #sertasimmons