RESIDENTS ARE RETURNING HOME THIS MORNING AFTER A MASSIVE RECYCLING PLANT FIRE IN RICHMOND. WHY OFFICIALS SAY IT IS SAFE TO LIFT THE EVACUATION ORDER AND THREE PEOPLE ARE INJURED AFTER BEING SHOT IN THE MIDDLE OF THE AFTERNOON. THE LATEST ON THE INVESTIGATION AS THE SEARCH FOR A SUSPECT CONTINUES…



#richmond #middleof #wlwtnews #workweek #cold #almost80 #forecast #butlercounty #millville #fairfield