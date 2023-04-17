Crypto stablecoins might need limits to avoid disruptions to financial stability, warns Bank of England

Regulators may need to introduce limits on the use of stablecoins in payments to prevent potential threats to financial stability, an official at the Bank of England warned Monday. "The Bank of England's assessment is that over time, the financial stability risks should be manageable including…



#bankofengland #joncunliffe #tether #usdc #binancebnb #financialservices #rishisunak #borisjohnson #cbdc #uktreasury