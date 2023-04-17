‘Rez Ball’: Netflix Sets Jessica Matten, Julia Jones, Amber Midthunder, Kiowa Gordon & Many More For Sydney Freeland’s Native American Basketball Underdog Pic

Netflix has unveiled the cast for its coming-of-age sports drama Rez Ball, set in the world of Native American basketball, which Sydney Freeland (Marvel Studios’ Echo) boarded as director in 2021. Among those set to star are Jessica Matten (Dark Winds), Julia Jones (The Mandalorian), Amber…



