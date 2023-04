COOPER CITY, Fla. – A Broward County man is $1 million richer after he purchased a 500x The Cash scratch-off ticket at a Publix supermarket, the Florida Lottery announced Monday. According to Lottery officials, Giovanni Salazar, 44, of Cooper City, recently claimed his winnings from the Lottery’s…



#coopercity #fla #browardcounty #publix #floridalottery #lottery #giovannisalazar #miami #salazar #5656sflamingoroad