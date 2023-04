A highly anticipated trial against Fox Corp FOXA has been delayed for one day, and is due to begin Tuesday, as per a new announcement by Delaware Judge Eric M. Davis. Fox News, the company's news broadcasting arm, is facing a defamation lawsuit by Dominion Voting Systems Corp. after the network's…



#foxcorpfoxa #delaware #ericmdavis #dominion #donaldtrump #majedkhalil #venezuelan #loudobbs #khalil #tuckercarlson