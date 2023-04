Over the weekend, we started a cult. It was one of those things that happen when you decide to stop drinking for a few weeks. It’s an avocado-oriented octopus cult called Octo-guacamolians. But that’s not important right now. What is important is that we fed the parameters of the cult into GPT-4,…



#cosyca #evil #pringles #aws #franzkafka #wernerherzog #gpt #heyhaje #fedex #mexican