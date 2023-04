America’s annual financial freak-out is nearly here but if you don’t have your 1040s, W2s, 1099s and even your Form 8949 (worthless stocks) ready to go, you may be one of millions of taxpayers who don’t need to burn the midnight oil before the filing deadline of 11:59 p.m. on April 18. Because, if…



#taxpayers #ustreasury #socialsecurity #medicare #brianjoconnor #marketwatchtaxquiz