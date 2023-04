About 40 workers at the Ben & Jerry's ice cream shop in the Vermont city where the company was founded announced Monday that they plan to form a union. “Collectively, we have come to embody Ben and Jerry’s slogan of ‘peace, love, and ice cream,’” they said they wrote to management. The so-called…



#benjerry #vermont #burlington #vt #workersunited #starbucks #buffalo #benjerrys #rebekamendelsohn #unilever