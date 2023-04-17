Rust Foundation so sorry for scaring the C out of you with trademark crackdown talk
Published
The Rust Foundation on Monday apologized for confusion caused by the organization's proposed trademark policy changes. The foundation, which steers the memory-safe programming language, had proposed fresh rules on the use of the word Rust and its logo, which included the recommendation that people…
#rustfoundation #rusttrademarkpolicy #crab #rustandcargo #ashleywilliams #rust #register #google #graciegregory #foundation