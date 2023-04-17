David's Bridal declares bankruptcy, will lay off more than 9,000 workers

David's Bridal filed for bankruptcy on Monday just days after announcing plans to lay off more than 9,000 workers nationwide later this year. The popular wedding dress retailer said its stores and e-commerce website will remain open during the financial restructuring process. David's Bridal…



