GOP governor says he's urged Fox News to break out of its 'echo chamber' At the Republican National Committee's spring retreat in Tennessee over the weekend, a swing-state GOP governor told major donors the party's future political success depended in part on Fox News. In a speech about attracting…



#tennessee #republicanparty #newhampshire #chrissununu #republicans #fourseasonshotel #nashville #neilcavuto #msnbc #democrats