DeSantis Ratchets Up War With Mickey, Threatens to Build Prison Next to Disney World and Meddle with the Monorail
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is ratcheting up his war with Mickey to absurd new levels this week, after his efforts to take over Disney World’s special taxing district hit a major legal snag, by threatening to punish the company by taking various retaliatory actions, including building a state…
