Elon Musk’s interview with Fox News’s Tucker Carlson airs on April 17 and 18th. Elon Musk, who co-founded OpenAI but left the company in 2018 after losing a power struggle to its current chief executive, elaborated on his current ambitions for artificial intelligence in an interview scheduled to…



#elonmusks #foxnewss #tuckercarlson #elonmusk #openai #foxnewschannels #tuckercarlsontonight