ABC’s “The Rookie” will be returning for a sixth season where it’s expected to hit its 100th episode milestone, the network announced on Monday. The procedural follows John Nolan (Nathan Fillion), the oldest rookie in the LAPD, who uses his life experience, determination and sense of humor to keep…



#abc #johnnolan #lapd #nolan #alyssadiaz #richardtjones #melissaoneil #ericwinter #jennadewan #timbradford