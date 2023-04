The Alberta Energy Regulator should be dismantled and the federal government should take over the investigation into a continuing tailings pond leak at the Kearl oil sands project, say Indigenous leaders whose communities have been affected by the seepage. Water tainted with dangerous levels of…



