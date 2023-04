Ford Motor will import its next-generation Lincoln Nautilus from China to the U.S., the company said Monday night. The midsize crossover is currently produced for the U.S. at Ford's Oakville Assembly Plant in Ontario, Canada. The automaker recently announced it would be investing 1.8 billion…



#fordmotor #lincoln #nautilus #ford #ontario #generalmotors #buickenvision #detroit #invasion #stephaniebrinley