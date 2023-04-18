Fox News-Dominion Trial: Courthouse Installs VIP-Style Tent to Potentially Shield Arriving Witnesses From Prying Eyes (Video)

It appears Fox News employees will be shielded by a big white tent outside the courthouse as the company’s staff arrives and exits from their trial against Dominion Voting Systems. Fox Corp., the umbrella company of Fox News, and Dominion Voting Systems are gearing up to take one another on in…



#foxcorp #dominion #donaldtrump #ericmdavis #tuckercarlson #seanhannity #rupertmurdoch #newsnation #brianentin