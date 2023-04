One-hundred days after becoming House speaker, Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) announced he will hold a debt-ceiling vote that could serve as the sequel to his historic — and chaotic — quest for the gavel. Why it matters: Unlike January's speaker election, in which GOP unity and McCarthy's personal…



#kevinmccarthy #democrats #socialsecurity #medicare #chuckschumer #republicans #freedomcaucus #chiproy #quotingbaberuth