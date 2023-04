A power struggle between rival generals has exploded into three days of urban warfare in the Sudanese capital Khartoum, with around 180 civilians dead and growing fears the fighting may plunge Sudan into civil war. The big picture: Army chief Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan joined forces with Gen.…



#sudanese #khartoum #sudan #army #abdelfattahalburhan #mohamedhamdandagalo #hemedti #rapidsupportforces #rsf #omaralbashir