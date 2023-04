BRASILIA, Brazil — Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday expressed gratitude to Brazil for its approach in pushing for an end to hostilities in Ukraine — an effort that has irked both Kyiv and the West, and by afternoon prompted an unusually sharp rebuke from the White House. Brazil’s…



#brasilia #brazil #sergeylavrov #ukraine #luizinácio #luladasilva #abudhabi #beijing #crimea #olegnikolenko