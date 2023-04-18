News24.com | WATCH | Drama as Climate activists halt play at World Snooker Championship

Climate activists from the 'Just Stop Oil' group halted play at the World Snooker Championship on Monday, with one throwing orange powder on the table at the Crucible Theatre.Full Article
WATCH | Drama as Climate activists halt play at World Snooker Championship
Climate activists halt play at World Snooker Championship
Climate activists from the 'Just Stop Oil' group halted play at the World Snooker Championship on Monday, with one throwing orange..
