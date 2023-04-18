Berkeley’s first-in-the-nation ban on natural gas tossed by federal appeals court

A federal appeals court on Monday overturned Berkeley, California’s first-in-the-nation ban on natural gas in new construction, agreeing with restaurant owners who argued the city bypassed federal energy regulations when it approved the ordinance. The measure, which took effect in 2020 to cheers…



#berkeley #yvonnegonzalezrogers #patrickbumatay #jotcondie #condie #mattvespa #earthjustice #newyorkcity #bayarea