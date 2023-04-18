CBC 'pausing' Twitter after 'government-funded media' label

TORONTO -- The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation paused its use of on Monday after the social media platform owned by Elon Musk stamped CBC’s account with a label the public broadcaster says is intended to undermine its credibility. Twitter labelled CBC/Radio-Canada “government-funded media" — the…



#elonmusk #cbcradiocanada #nationalpublicradio #twitter #canadians #leonmar #radiocanada #parliament #broadcastingact #pierrepoilievre