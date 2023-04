Prince Louis' cute moment with "Grandpa Charles" resurfaces online

Footage of Prince William and Kate Middleton's youngest son, Prince Louis, and his grandfather, King Charles III, captured during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of 2022 has gone viral on social media after fans uploaded an edited clip to video sharing platform TikTok. Louis, aged four, became…



#katemiddleton #princelouis #kingcharlesiii #tiktok #louis #elizabethii #colour #buckinghampalace #royalairforce #queenelizabeth