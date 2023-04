Premium electric vehicle (EV) maker Polestar will start production in South Carolina for U.S. and European markets from 2024, Chief Executive Thomas Ingenlath told Reuters at the Shanghai auto show on Tuesday. Polestar, founded by Volvo (VOLCARb.ST) and Zhejiang Geely Holding Group (GEELY.UL), has…



