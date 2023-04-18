Working in cybersecurity is ‘never the same from day to day’

Mastercard’s Roger Butler discusses the skills that play an important part in a cybersecurity role and how the sector has evolved. Roger Butler is the vice president of Software Engineering and Cyber and Intelligence at Mastercard. Butler began his career at Mastercard as a senior support engineer…



#mastercard #rogerbutler #softwareengineering #cyberandintelligence #butler #dublin #technologies #graduateprograms #businessrulesprogram #qualcomm