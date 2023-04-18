Sudanese army, rival forces agree to 24-hour cease-fire

The Sudanese army has reportedly agreed to a 24-hour ceasefire following reports that rival forces would also agree to one. The violence has left more than 185 people dead and over 1,800 people injured. According to CCTV, a series of allied countries led by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, both authoritarian regimes like the Sudanese generals, are believed to be providing money, arms, and technical support, exploiting long-standing instability in Sudan that has grown since the overthrow of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir in 2019.