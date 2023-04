A Russian judge has rejected an appeal by the Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich against the decision to hold him in detention before his trial on charges of espionage. Gershkovich, 31, is the first US journalist to be detained in Russia on espionage charges since the end of the cold…



#russian #evangershkovich #gershkovich #marks #lefortovo #moscow #kgb #soviet #lynnetracy #johnkirby