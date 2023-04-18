US Should 'Immediately' Cut Off Flow Of American Capital To Chinese AI Firms, Rep. Gallagher Says Authored by Ross Muscato via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours), Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.), chair of the House select committee on China, has called for the United States to immediately cease funding…



#rossmuscato #epochtimes #mikegallagher #capitolhill #alexbrandonapphoto #marine #ccp #elonmusk #apple #stevewozniak