Environmentalists Pissed After G7 Leaves 'Gas' Loophole In Latest Climate Pledge Environmentalists are up in arms over apparent slack added to the Group of Seven's energy and environmental goals, after ministers decided that the 'war in Ukraine and its effects on oil and gas' warrant breaking what…



#g7leaves #ukraine #nishimurayasutoshi #akihironishimura #g7ministers #sapporo #kyodo #g7 #aldenmeyer #twitterspaces